Over 2,000 Cambodians Flee Back Across Checkpoint Following Thai-Cambodian Clashes

July 25, 2025 – Chanthaburi Province - Rear Admiral Chrumphakorn Promphakorn, Deputy Commander of the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defense Command, reported that the scene at the Ban Laem crossing in Thep Nimit Subdistrict was highly active starting at 8:00 AM, as large groups of Cambodian citizens gathered to cross back into Cambodia.

Many cited concerns for their families and loved ones back home due to the intensifying conflict.