Over 2,000 Cambodians Flee Back Across Checkpoint Following Thai-Cambodian Clashes

July 25, 2025 – Chanthaburi Province - Rear Admiral Chrumphakorn Promphakorn, Deputy Commander of the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defense Command, reported that the scene at the Ban Laem crossing in Thep Nimit Subdistrict was highly active starting at 8:00 AM, as large groups of Cambodian citizens gathered to cross back into Cambodia.
Many cited concerns for their families and loved ones back home due to the intensifying conflict.
To accommodate the sudden influx, the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force issued a special order to facilitate border crossings for both Thai and Cambodian nationals wishing to return to their respective countries.
The checkpoint will operate from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM daily, effective from July 24, 2025, with authorities on standby to assist all travelers.
Thai citizens wishing to return to Thailand from Cambodia will also be fully supported by border officials, said the officer.