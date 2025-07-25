Evacuations in Ubon Ratchathani Underway After Cambodian Rockets Keep Striking Civilian Areas

Incident Summary:
At approximately 8:50 AM, three rocket impacts were reported in Moo 5, Sri Wichian Subdistrict, Nam Yuen:
First impact: Struck a residential home, causing property damage.
Second impact: Hit another civilian dwelling, also resulting in damage.
Third impact: Landed on a village road, damaging local infrastructure.
No Casualties Reported:
As of now, no injuries or deaths have been reported.
Officials believe this is because most residents had already evacuated to designated shelters set up earlier by local authorities in Nam Yuen District.
Official Statement:
Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Army, emphasized that the attack clearly targeted civilian zones, which is a serious violation of international humanitarian law.
The Royal Thai Army is continuing evacuation and reinforcement efforts in border areas, with a focus on protecting civilians and responding proportionally to threats under international legal frameworks.