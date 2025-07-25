Army Urgently Evacuates Civilians Across 4 Provinces To Escape Thai-Cambodian Clashes

On July 25, 2025, the Royal Thai Army coordinated with relevant government agencies to evacuate civilians from conflict zones along the Thai-Cambodian border. The operation follows Cambodia’s heavy artillery attacks launched since the morning of July 24, targeting residential areas, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure within Thai territory — actions described as inhumane.
Affected Areas:
Buriram Province: Ban Kruat District
Surin Province: Kap Choeng District/Phanom Dong Rak District/Sangkha District/Buachet District/Prasat District/
Mueang Surin District
Sisaket Province: Kantharalak/Benchalak/Si Rattana/Phayu/Kanthararom/Mueang Sisaket District
Ubon Ratchathani Province: Det Udom
Casualties and Evacuation Status
As of July 25, initial reports confirmed:
29 injured civilians
16 fatalities
This prompted the urgent evacuation of residents from high-risk areas to protect them from further harm.
The evacuation effort is being led by:
Suranaree Task Force, Military Circle 22, Military Circle 25, and Military Circle 26
These units are working closely with provincial authorities and community leaders to relocate civilians to designated safe zones.
So far, a total of 63,446 evacuees have been reported:
Buriram: 4,813 people
Surin: 21,646 people
Sisaket: 26,511 people
Ubon Ratchathani: 10,476 people
Humanitarian Assistance and Security Measures
His Majesty the King has graciously provided support through the establishment of six Royal Field Kitchens and two Army mobile kitchens to supply meals for displaced residents at gathering centers.
Meanwhile, Military Circle 22, in coordination with Ubon Ratchathani province, has deployed territorial defense volunteer patrols to safeguard the properties of evacuees, particularly in Nam Yuen District, helping to alleviate public concerns about personal belongings left behind.
Army’s Appeal to the Public
The Royal Thai Army urges all residents in high-risk areas to evacuate to safe zones immediately, emphasizing that the military is fully committed to defending national sovereignty and protecting civilians from Cambodia’s inhumane actions.
The Army will continue to closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to maintain order and protect the lives and property of the Thai people.