Army Urgently Evacuates Civilians Across 4 Provinces To Escape Thai-Cambodian Clashes

Casualties and Evacuation Status

As of July 25, initial reports confirmed:

29 injured civilians

16 fatalities

This prompted the urgent evacuation of residents from high-risk areas to protect them from further harm.

The evacuation effort is being led by:

Suranaree Task Force, Military Circle 22, Military Circle 25, and Military Circle 26

These units are working closely with provincial authorities and community leaders to relocate civilians to designated safe zones.

So far, a total of 63,446 evacuees have been reported:

Buriram: 4,813 people

Surin: 21,646 people

Sisaket: 26,511 people

Ubon Ratchathani: 10,476 people