Honouring the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Ta Kwai clash
FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025
In a clash between Thai and Cambodian forces at the Ta Kwai Temple area in Surin Province, three Thai soldiers from the 6th Infantry Division's Long-Range Patrol Company (LRP Co. 6) were killed, and one was injured.
The soldiers who lost their lives were:
Sgt Noppadon Boonlert
Sgt Kritsada Noikhot
Sgt Jirayu Singon
The injured soldier was Sgt Sutthichai Ruea-rueang.
We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and wish a speedy recovery to the injured soldier.