Honouring the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Ta Kwai clash 

FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025

In a clash between Thai and Cambodian forces at the Ta Kwai Temple area in Surin Province, three Thai soldiers from the 6th Infantry Division's Long-Range Patrol Company (LRP Co. 6) were killed, and one was injured.

The soldiers who lost their lives were:

  • Sgt Noppadon Boonlert
  • Sgt Kritsada Noikhot
  • Sgt Jirayu Singon

The injured soldier was Sgt Sutthichai Ruea-rueang.

 


 

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and wish a speedy recovery to the injured soldier.

