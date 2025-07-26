China Denies Supplying New Weapons to Cambodia in Thai Border Conflict

All items in the Cambodian armory originate from past military cooperation agreements, and no new military support has been provided, said China.
On July 25 at 2:45 PM (local time), Colonel Siwat Rattan-anant, Thai Army Assistant Military Attaché and Acting Defense Attaché at the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing, held an urgent meeting with the Office of International Military Cooperation (OIMC) of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. The meeting took place in the OIMC Reception Room in Beijing.
Representing China was Senior Colonel Sheng Wei, Deputy Director of the Asia Division, OIMC. The Thai side officially submitted a report titled: A Clash Incident on the Thailand–Cambodia Border.” to China.
In response, the Chinese side emphasized:
“Since tensions began along the Thailand–Cambodia border, China has not provided any military equipment to Cambodia for use against Thailand. All Chinese military hardware currently possessed by Cambodia is the result of historical cooperation projects. Please do not believe fake news generated by malicious actors.”
The Chinese delegation requested that this clarification be communicated to the Thai public in the interest of maintaining regional stability and trust.