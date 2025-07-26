China Denies Supplying New Weapons to Cambodia in Thai Border Conflict

All items in the Cambodian armory originate from past military cooperation agreements, and no new military support has been provided, said China.

On July 25 at 2:45 PM (local time), Colonel Siwat Rattan-anant, Thai Army Assistant Military Attaché and Acting Defense Attaché at the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing, held an urgent meeting with the Office of International Military Cooperation (OIMC) of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. The meeting took place in the OIMC Reception Room in Beijing.

