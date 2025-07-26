Cambodia prepares counterattack at Phu Ma Kua — plans heavy use of indirect munitions

SATURDAY, JULY 26, 2025

Cambodia is reportedly preparing a military counteroffensive at Phu Ma Kua in Ubon Ratchathani border provice, with the Second Army Region warning of potential heavy use of indirect fire weapons by the opposing forces, following Thailand's recapture of 90% of the area and the raising of the Thai national flag.

At 12:15 PM, the Facebook page of the Second Army Region reported that, following Thailand’s recent recapture of Phu Makua, Cambodia is preparing to deploy significant military force and a large number of projectile munitions fired from either mortars or artillery. The public is urged to remain cautious, follow official updates, and maintain trust in the Thai military.

Earlier in the morning, Thai troops raised the national flag atop Phu Ma Kua after clearing 90% of the area, which had previously been seized by Cambodian forces. The military stated it is ready to respond immediately should Cambodian troops attempt to re-enter or escalate hostilities.

