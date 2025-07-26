Thailand's F-16s and Gripens jointly bomb Cambodian indirect fire positions to defend two strategic areas

On July 26, 2025, the Royal Thai Air Force dispatched two US-made F-16s and two Swedish-made Gripens to conduct an operation targeting Cambodian military positions in the Phu Ma Kua combat zone, following intelligence reports that Cambodian forces were preparing to use indirect projectile munitions in an attempt to seize control of Phu Ma Kua.
A second target was located near Ta Muen Thom Temple, where Cambodian troops had reportedly set up artillery positions and personnel, indiscriminately firing into Thai territory.
The operation successfully neutralized both targets, and all aircraft safely returned to their operational base.