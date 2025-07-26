How Thai Civilians Can Support the Military in Times of Conflict

Martial Law Declared

On the previous day, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command issued an announcement implementing martial law in specific areas:

Chanthaburi Province, in the following districts

Mueang Chanthaburi/Tha Mai/Makham/Laem Sing/Kaeng Hang Maeo/Na Yai Am/Khao Khitchakut

Trat Province: Khao Saming District

What Can Thai Civilians Do to Support the Military?

1. Stay Informed and Disciplined

Follow updates only from official military sources.

Verify information before sharing; avoid spreading fake news or disinformation.

Absolutely do not reveal military operation details or troop movements.

2. Be Watchful, Report, and Support

Act as the eyes and ears of local authorities.

Immediately report suspicious persons or objects.

If you notice any unusual transport or activity, notify relevant military or security units.

3. Use Resources Wisely – Strengthen National Resilience

Conserve electricity, water, fuel, and food.

Reduce waste and promote energy security.

This benefits both households and the nation in the long term.

4. Support Military Logistics Appropriately

Donate only what is necessary, based on the military’s official requests — such as blood, medicines, or medical supplies.

Avoid sending unnecessary items that may burden logistics teams.

Trust that the military has an efficient system for managing its logistics and supplies.