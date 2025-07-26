How Thai Civilians Can Support the Military in Times of Conflict

Martial Law Declared
On the previous day, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command issued an announcement implementing martial law in specific areas:
Chanthaburi Province, in the following districts
Mueang Chanthaburi/Tha Mai/Makham/Laem Sing/Kaeng Hang Maeo/Na Yai Am/Khao Khitchakut
Trat Province: Khao Saming District
What Can Thai Civilians Do to Support the Military?
1. Stay Informed and Disciplined
Follow updates only from official military sources.
Verify information before sharing; avoid spreading fake news or disinformation.
Absolutely do not reveal military operation details or troop movements.
2. Be Watchful, Report, and Support
Act as the eyes and ears of local authorities.
Immediately report suspicious persons or objects.
If you notice any unusual transport or activity, notify relevant military or security units.
3. Use Resources Wisely – Strengthen National Resilience
Conserve electricity, water, fuel, and food.
Reduce waste and promote energy security.
This benefits both households and the nation in the long term.
4. Support Military Logistics Appropriately
Donate only what is necessary, based on the military’s official requests — such as blood, medicines, or medical supplies.
Avoid sending unnecessary items that may burden logistics teams.
Trust that the military has an efficient system for managing its logistics and supplies.
Cambodia’s Treaty Violations — Classified as War Crimes
May 28, 2025:
Illegally dug trenches, damaging natural watershed boundaries.
Violated the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which prohibits environmental changes along the border.
July 16 and 23, 2025:
Illegally planted new landmines, resulting in severe injuries to Thai soldiers.
Violated the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel mines.
July 24, 2025:
Initiated attacks that threatened Thailand’s sovereignty.
Violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity of another state.
Launched BM-21 rockets at a hospital and civilian areas.
Violated Articles 18 and 19 of the Geneva Conventions, which protect medical facilities and civilians during armed conflict.
In times of war or national emergency, the strength of the rear is just as vital as the front line. Civilians may not wield weapons, but their calm, vigilance, and cooperation are critical for the resilience and unity of the country.