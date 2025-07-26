Cambodian division commander killed by Thai artillery shells

On July 26, reporters confirmed that fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops erupted early in the morning around Phu Ma Kua and Chong Ta Thao. Thai forces successfully held their ground at Phu Ma Kua and pushed Cambodian troops out of the area.
Cambodian forces attempted a counterattack to reclaim the area, resulting in multiple Cambodian casualties. Among those killed was Maj Gen Duong Somneang, who was fatally struck by a barrage of artillery shells during the assault at the Chong Ta Thao–Phu Ma Kua front.