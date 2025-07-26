Cambodian division commander killed by Thai artillery shells

SATURDAY, JULY 26, 2025

Maj Gen Duong Somneang, commander of Cambodia’s 7th Division, was killed by an artillery strike at the Chong Ta Thao–Phu Ma Kua area amid ongoing clashes over contested territory between Thai and Cambodian forces throughout the day.

On July 26, reporters confirmed that fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops erupted early in the morning around Phu Ma Kua and Chong Ta Thao. Thai forces successfully held their ground at Phu Ma Kua and pushed Cambodian troops out of the area.

 

Cambodian forces attempted a counterattack to reclaim the area, resulting in multiple Cambodian casualties. Among those killed was Maj Gen Duong Somneang, who was fatally struck by a barrage of artillery shells during the assault at the Chong Ta Thao–Phu Ma Kua front.

