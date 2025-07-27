Cambodia accepts Trump’s proposal, agrees to unconditional ceasefire and talks with Thailand

“President Donald Trump conveyed his desire to see an end to the war and fighting, which is leading to serious loss of life,” Hun Manet said. “He has long played a mediating role in conflicts around the world, and once again is seeking to facilitate peace.”

The Cambodian prime minister confirmed to Trump that Cambodia fully supports the call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two militaries. He added that he had already communicated this position to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently serves as ASEAN chair, during a prior discussion on July 24.

According to Hun Manet, Trump later informed him that Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also agreed to the US proposal for an immediate ceasefire, calling it “good news for the soldiers and citizens of both countries.”