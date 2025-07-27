Cambodia accepts Trump’s proposal, agrees to unconditional ceasefire and talks with Thailand

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced on Saturday night that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump to discuss the escalating armed conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border, affirming Cambodia’s support for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
In a statement posted to his official social media page "Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia" at around 2am on July 27, Hun Manet said the conversation with Trump took place on the night of July 26, with the US president expressing grave concern over the rising toll of casualties on both sides, including both military personnel and civilians.
“President Donald Trump conveyed his desire to see an end to the war and fighting, which is leading to serious loss of life,” Hun Manet said. “He has long played a mediating role in conflicts around the world, and once again is seeking to facilitate peace.”
The Cambodian prime minister confirmed to Trump that Cambodia fully supports the call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two militaries. He added that he had already communicated this position to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently serves as ASEAN chair, during a prior discussion on July 24.
According to Hun Manet, Trump later informed him that Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also agreed to the US proposal for an immediate ceasefire, calling it “good news for the soldiers and citizens of both countries.”
However, he cautioned that he hoped Thailand would not backtrack on its commitment, as he claimed had occurred during Malaysia’s earlier efforts to mediate.
To move the process forward, Hun Manet said he has instructed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn to begin talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and help coordinate directly with his Thai counterpart. The aim, he said, is to swiftly implement the agreed-upon principles and halt the bloodshed on both sides.
“I would like to thank President Donald Trump for his initiative and mediation,” Hun Manet added. “This excellent outcome will help save the lives of countless soldiers and civilians, and allow hundreds of thousands of displaced people to return to their homes and resume daily life in safety and peace.”