Amnesty International Thailand calls for immediate ceasefire

Amnesty International Thailand on Sunday called on both Thailand and Cambodia to immediately cease fire, stating that the ongoing border conflict had severely impacted civilians.

In a post on its Facebook page, the organisation said the fighting had directly affected local communities, damaging essential infrastructure including hospitals and homes, and resulting in fatalities. It added that the violence had also caused the displacement of people.

“Amnesty International Thailand urgently calls on all parties involved to cease fire in order to protect civilians,” the statement read.

Without naming any specific actors, the group said attacks affecting civilians and basic infrastructure must be halted.