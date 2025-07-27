Cambodian shell hits Si Sa Ket hospital, causes major damage

Shocking images have emerged showing the aftermath of an artillery strike on a subdistrict health centre in Si Sa Ket province, after Cambodian forces shelled Thai territory on July 26.
The attack, part of escalating cross-border hostilities, saw heavy artillery rounds land on the Thai side of the border, with one shell striking the Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital in Si Sa Ket. The building sustained significant damage.
Initial inspections revealed that an artillery shell penetrated the structure, damaging parts of the facility and several pieces of medical equipment. Officials are currently assessing the extent of the destruction and have stepped up security measures in the border area.
Photo by Thiti Wannamontha, NationPhoto