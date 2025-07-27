Cambodian shell hits Si Sa Ket hospital, causes major damage

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025

A subdistrict health centre in Si Sa Ket sustained heavy damage after Cambodian artillery struck the facility during a cross-border attack on July 26. Officials are assessing the damage as security tightens along the border.

Shocking images have emerged showing the aftermath of an artillery strike on a subdistrict health centre in Si Sa Ket province, after Cambodian forces shelled Thai territory on July 26.

Cambodian shell hits Si Sa Ket hospital, causes major damage Cambodian shell hits Si Sa Ket hospital, causes major damage Cambodian shell hits Si Sa Ket hospital, causes major damage

The attack, part of escalating cross-border hostilities, saw heavy artillery rounds land on the Thai side of the border, with one shell striking the Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital in Si Sa Ket. The building sustained significant damage.

Cambodian shell hits Si Sa Ket hospital, causes major damage Cambodian shell hits Si Sa Ket hospital, causes major damage Cambodian shell hits Si Sa Ket hospital, causes major damage

Initial inspections revealed that an artillery shell penetrated the structure, damaging parts of the facility and several pieces of medical equipment. Officials are currently assessing the extent of the destruction and have stepped up security measures in the border area.

Cambodian shell hits Si Sa Ket hospital, causes major damage

Photo by Thiti Wannamontha, NationPhoto

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy