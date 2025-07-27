No ‘yes’ given to Trump over ceasefire call, says Thai deputy defence minister

Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit on Sunday clarified that the Thai government had not given a definitive “yes” in response to US President Donald Trump’s call on Saturday night requesting an immediate ceasefire.

According to Nattaphon, acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told Trump that Thailand would consider the request for a ceasefire through established mechanisms and systematic processes.

Nattaphon quoted Phumtham as saying that Thailand is governed under a democratic system, and the government must listen to the voice of the people and follow state procedures—unlike Cambodia, which, he said, is ruled by just “two or three individuals”.