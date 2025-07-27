No ‘yes’ given to Trump over ceasefire call, says Thai deputy defence minister

Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit on Sunday clarified that the Thai government had not given a definitive “yes” in response to US President Donald Trump’s call on Saturday night requesting an immediate ceasefire.
According to Nattaphon, acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told Trump that Thailand would consider the request for a ceasefire through established mechanisms and systematic processes.
Nattaphon quoted Phumtham as saying that Thailand is governed under a democratic system, and the government must listen to the voice of the people and follow state procedures—unlike Cambodia, which, he said, is ruled by just “two or three individuals”.
“They [Cambodia] can say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ instantly, but we cannot,” Nattaphon said. “Our response must come from a proper government discussion, not from two or three people. We need to deliberate within a committee and base our decision on the will of the people.”
His remarks came in response to Trump’s statement posted on X, in which the US president said he had urged both Thailand and Cambodia to agree to an immediate ceasefire. Trump warned that he would not proceed with US tariff discussions with Thailand unless a ceasefire was implemented first.
Nattaphon said he and Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council, were present during the phone call between Trump and Phumtham.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM), Nattaphon revealed that despite Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's promise to cease fire, Cambodia had continued its attacks on Thai territory on Sunday morning.
“Cambodia has shown no sincerity in keeping its promise,” he said. “So far, there has been no action on their part to convince us that they will honour their word.”
“Ceasefire means stopping fire—even temporarily. But that hasn’t happened. They spoke to Trump at 11pm on Saturday, and by 2am today, they resumed firing. That’s not a sincere ceasefire.”
Nattaphon added that three artillery shells had landed in civilian areas, but no injuries were reported as the Interior Ministry had already evacuated the villagers.