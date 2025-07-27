10 Cambodian rockets hit houses in Surin village

Ten Cambodian rockets hit homes in Surin’s Prasat district, killing livestock. Over 88,000 civilians evacuated from four provinces amid continued shelling.

Ten BM-21 rockets fired by Cambodian troops struck homes in a village in Surin’s Prasat district early on Saturday, damaging several houses and killing livestock, authorities said.

Officials reported that the rockets landed on houses and rice fields at around 4:30am. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported as the villagers had been evacuated in advance. However, some rockets exploded, killing several cows.

Meanwhile, the Second Army Area has issued a warning to residents of Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district and Surin’s Prasat, Kap Choeng, and Phanom Dong Rak districts to remain cautious, as Cambodia is expected to continue shelling these areas with rockets and artillery.

The Second Army Area stated that the Cambodian forces appeared to be targeting civilians in an attempt to pressure the Thai government into submission.

As of the latest update, 88,038 civilians across four provinces have been evacuated:

  • Buri Ram: 6,238 people in 1 shelter
  • Surin: 32,843 people in 51 shelters
  • Si Sa Ket: 34,248 people in 82 shelters
  • Ubon Ratchathani: 14,709 people in 76 shelters

