10 Cambodian rockets hit houses in Surin village

Ten BM-21 rockets fired by Cambodian troops struck homes in a village in Surin’s Prasat district early on Saturday, damaging several houses and killing livestock, authorities said.

Officials reported that the rockets landed on houses and rice fields at around 4:30am. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported as the villagers had been evacuated in advance. However, some rockets exploded, killing several cows.

Meanwhile, the Second Army Area has issued a warning to residents of Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district and Surin’s Prasat, Kap Choeng, and Phanom Dong Rak districts to remain cautious, as Cambodia is expected to continue shelling these areas with rockets and artillery.