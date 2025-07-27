Civilians evacuated from shelters as Cambodian shelling intensifies in Surin

Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border escalated further this morning following intense clashes that began around 4am, prompting urgent evacuations in Surin province.
Authorities ordered the immediate relocation of civilians from existing evacuation centres in Prasat district to additional safe zones, following heavy artillery strikes in the area of Ta Khwai temple, located in Bak Dai subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district.
The evacuation order came after multiple BM-21 rocket shells launched from the Cambodian side struck homes in border communities, causing severe damage and sparking fires in several locations.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, as most residents had evacuated their homes in previous days. Nevertheless, security forces and local authorities have raised the alert level and are preparing to assist those affected by potential new waves of displacement.
In a coordinated humanitarian effort, the Ruamkatanyu Foundation and local rescue volunteers in Surin helped evacuate ten bedridden patients from a temporary shelter to a safer location. Meanwhile, the foundation’s mobile field kitchen remains stationed near the frontline, delivering hot meals to both responders and evacuees — a gesture symbolising nationwide solidarity.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are urging all parties to prioritise civilian safety as tensions persist along the border.