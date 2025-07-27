Civilians evacuated from shelters as Cambodian shelling intensifies in Surin

Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border escalated further this morning following intense clashes that began around 4am, prompting urgent evacuations in Surin province.

Authorities ordered the immediate relocation of civilians from existing evacuation centres in Prasat district to additional safe zones, following heavy artillery strikes in the area of Ta Khwai temple, located in Bak Dai subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district.