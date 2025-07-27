Thai troops reclaim Chong An Ma from Cambodian forces

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced on Sunday that its troops had reclaimed the Chong An Ma area in Ubon Ratchathani from Cambodian forces.

In a post on its official Facebook page, Army Military Force Reserves, the RTA said Thai troops had recaptured the Chong An Ma area in Tambon Zone, Nam Yuen district, from what it described as “Cambodian aggressors”.

According to the statement, Thai soldiers raised the national flag at Chong An Ma at 8:00am.



