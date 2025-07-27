Thai F-16s strike Cambodian positions near Surin temples

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced that four F-16 fighter jets were deployed on Sunday to neutralise threats posed by Cambodian troops near Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province.
The RTAF stated that the four F-16s successfully carried out a sortie to suppress Cambodian forces that had launched BM-21 multiple rocket attacks on Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Phanom Dong Rak district on Sunday morning.
All four jets returned safely to base following the mission, the RTAF added.
On Saturday, the RTAF deployed two F-16s and two Gripen fighter jets to target Cambodian troop positions near Prasat Ta Kwai, also in Phanom Dong Rak district.
Thai ground forces have repeatedly clashed with advancing Cambodian troops near the two ancient temple sites since the border fighting began on Thursday. Thai troops have attempted to break Cambodian lines on several occasions, but the Cambodian side has reinforced its damaged positions—prompting the need for continued air support operations by the RTAF.