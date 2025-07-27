Thai F-16s strike Cambodian positions near Surin temples

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced that four F-16 fighter jets were deployed on Sunday to neutralise threats posed by Cambodian troops near Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province.

The RTAF stated that the four F-16s successfully carried out a sortie to suppress Cambodian forces that had launched BM-21 multiple rocket attacks on Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Phanom Dong Rak district on Sunday morning.

All four jets returned safely to base following the mission, the RTAF added.