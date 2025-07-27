Army says PHL-03 rocket destruction unconfirmed

Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree said on Sunday that the army could not yet verify reports claiming that one of Cambodia’s six PHL-03 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) had been destroyed.
“We have not yet received such information,” Winthai said in response to media inquiries about social media claims that a Cambodian PHL-03 launcher had been destroyed.
He explained that the RTA had only received intelligence suggesting that the Cambodian military might deploy PHL-03 MLRS against Thailand.
“But our intelligence has not indicated where the launchers would be installed. So, there is no need to panic just yet,” Winthai added.
Cambodia reportedly received the PHL-03 systems from China. According to public reports, Cambodia acquired at least six launchers in May 2022, along with supporting equipment such as transport and ammunition-loading vehicles.
The PHL-03 is a truck-mounted, self-propelled system equipped with 12 launch tubes for 300mm rockets. The rockets have a firing range of 70 to 130 kilometres (43 to 81 miles), though some newer versions are said to have a range of up to 160 kilometres (99 miles).