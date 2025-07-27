Army says PHL-03 rocket destruction unconfirmed

Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree said on Sunday that the army could not yet verify reports claiming that one of Cambodia’s six PHL-03 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) had been destroyed.

“We have not yet received such information,” Winthai said in response to media inquiries about social media claims that a Cambodian PHL-03 launcher had been destroyed.

He explained that the RTA had only received intelligence suggesting that the Cambodian military might deploy PHL-03 MLRS against Thailand.