11 hospitals shut near Cambodian border, injuries climb to 36, says Health Ministry

Emergency-only operations at 8 other hospitals

Dr Weerawut told reporters after a meeting on medical services for the conflict zones that eight hospitals were now providing emergency services only, with Lahan Sai Hospital in Surin the latest to restrict operations as of Sunday.

So far, 36 civilians have been injured in the conflict, including one severely injured at 9:00am on Sunday. Fifteen of the injured remain hospitalised, 11 of them in critical condition.

The death toll remains unchanged at 13 fatalities, according to Weerawut.

Hundreds of patients transferred; facilities damaged

The Ministry has transferred 617 inpatients to other facilities due to security risks or structural damage.