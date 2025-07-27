11 hospitals shut near Cambodian border, injuries climb to 36, says Health Ministry

The Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 11 public hospitals in districts bordering Cambodia have been forced to close due to ongoing border clashes, with one more civilian reported severely injured on Sunday morning.
Dr Weerawut Imsamran, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health, said four additional hospitals were closed on Sunday:
Dr Weerawut told reporters after a meeting on medical services for the conflict zones that eight hospitals were now providing emergency services only, with Lahan Sai Hospital in Surin the latest to restrict operations as of Sunday.
So far, 36 civilians have been injured in the conflict, including one severely injured at 9:00am on Sunday. Fifteen of the injured remain hospitalised, 11 of them in critical condition.
The death toll remains unchanged at 13 fatalities, according to Weerawut.
The Ministry has transferred 617 inpatients to other facilities due to security risks or structural damage.
Three hospital buildings have sustained damage, including the Phumipat Building at Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, with estimated repair costs of 1.5 million baht.
The Ministry reported that 433 shelters have now been opened, hosting 138,152 evacuees, including 21,076 people from vulnerable groups. Among them, 139 individuals were referred for hospitalisation due to health concerns.
To cope with the crisis, the Public Health Ministry has deployed 321 emergency medical teams to evacuation centres. These teams are tasked with preventing the spread of respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses and providing mental health support for those traumatised by the conflict.
Hospitals within strike range have been instructed to prepare evacuation plans for all inpatients, Dr Weerawut added.