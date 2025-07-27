Thailand, Cambodia leaders to attend talks in Malaysia on Monday

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office and a member of the Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration, announced on Sunday that Thai leaders have accepted an invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair, to join a regional peace dialogue in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, July 28, 2025.
The Thai delegation, led by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, is scheduled to depart from the Royal Thai Air Force at around 10.30am and meet with counterparts at Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Office at 3pm local time.
Other delegates include Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakphanich, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, and Jirayu himself.
Jirayu confirmed that Anwar has also invited the Cambodian side, with Prime Minister Hun Manet expected to attend the meeting in person.
Government denies map-use rumour
Jirayu firmly denied a rumour circulated by some Thai media outlets, which claimed that Thailand would accept the use of the 1:200,000-scale map favoured by Cambodia in ceasefire negotiations.
“That is absolutely false and entirely impossible,” he said. “The Thai government has consistently adhered to the 1:50,000-scale map.”
“No government—no individual—would ever agree to sell out their country. Sharing such misinformation is extremely irresponsible, especially at a time when the nation is facing external threats.”
He added that the purpose of the meeting is to exchange views that could contribute to decisions aimed at restoring peace, while reaffirming Thailand’s unwavering commitment to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“Every square inch of Thai territory will be defended,” Jirayu stressed.
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Thailand had coordinated the discussion following a conversation with the United States the previous night.
When asked about the prospects for a ceasefire, the spokesperson emphasised: “Everything is possible. The only condition is Cambodia’s sincerity. That is the precondition. If there is sincerity and they can earn our trust, dialogue can happen.”
He reiterated that Thailand has consistently expressed its desire to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue.
“But before we can reach that point, Cambodia must demonstrate genuine goodwill and take concrete actions that build trust with Thailand,” he added.