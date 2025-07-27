Thailand, Cambodia leaders to attend talks in Malaysia on Monday

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office and a member of the Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration, announced on Sunday that Thai leaders have accepted an invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair, to join a regional peace dialogue in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, July 28, 2025.

The Thai delegation, led by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, is scheduled to depart from the Royal Thai Air Force at around 10.30am and meet with counterparts at Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Office at 3pm local time.

Other delegates include Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakphanich, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, and Jirayu himself.