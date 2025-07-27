Army dismisses false claim about royal order to attack Preah Vihear Temple

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025

The Royal Thai Army urges the public to ignore fake news claiming a royal order to strike Preah Vihear, and to follow only official, verified sources.

The Royal Thai Army has denied a false report circulating on Cambodian social media, which claimed that the King of Thailand had ordered an attack on the Preah Vihear Temple.

The Army confirmed that the information is entirely fabricated and urged the public to rely only on credible and verified news sources.

Army dismisses false claim about royal order to attack Preah Vihear Temple

The public is advised to follow official updates from the following verified channels:

Royal Thai Army Facebook page: กองทัพบก Royal Thai Army

Second Army Area Facebook page: กองทัพภาคที่ 2

Army Spokesperson Team Facebook page: ทีมโฆษกกองทัพบก

The Royal Thai Army emphasised the importance of verifying information and avoiding the spread of misinformation during this sensitive time.


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy