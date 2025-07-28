Thai army condemns \'shameless disinformation\' by Mali Socheata

Timeline of Cambodian attacks

Withai detailed a series of incidents to counter Cambodia’s narrative. On July 27 at 2am, Cambodian forces reportedly opened fire with artillery into the Chong Chom area, Thai sovereign territory. By 4.30am, heavy shelling was directed at Thai military positions near Ta Kwai and Ta Muen Thom temples. At 6.40am, additional shells landed in civilian areas of Chong Chom district in Surin province, causing property damage.

Later that day, at approximately 5pm, Cambodian forces launched BM-21 rockets into Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket province—around 20 kilometres from the border. One civilian was killed, and another seriously injured. “These attacks targeted civilians and must be categorised as barbaric and inhumane,” Withai said.

Self-defence under international law

Withai stressed that the Thai military’s response has been both necessary and proportionate, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the inherent right of all states to self-defence.

“Thailand does not wish to escalate the conflict, but we will not tolerate violations of our sovereignty or threats to our national security,” he said.

Call for international recognition and pressure

Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the dispute peacefully and in line with international law. “We respect the sovereignty of all nations,” the statement said. “However, we call on Cambodia to immediately cease its disinformation campaigns, provocations, and unlawful acts of aggression.”

The Thai Armed Forces also urged the international community to acknowledge the facts and pressure Cambodia to adhere to international law, so that peace and stability can be restored to the region as swiftly as possible.

On Sunday (27 July), Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree also responded to accusations made by Socheata, who claimed that Thailand fabricated justifications to invade Cambodia.

Winthai rejected the accusations outright, stating that Thailand is a peace-loving nation with no intention of invading its neighbours. “Whenever disputes arise, Thailand has consistently pursued peaceful solutions, exercising patience and restraint. However, when Cambodia initiated the use of force, Thailand was compelled to exercise its right to self-defence,” he said.

Cambodia accused of violating humanitarian law

Winthai said Cambodia has repeatedly violated international rules of engagement and humanitarian principles. “They have indiscriminately fired long-range rockets and artillery into civilian areas, including schools and hospitals—targets that are clearly not military in nature,” he said.

He further alleged that Cambodian forces have deliberately set up artillery systems inside civilian communities to avoid retaliation, effectively using civilians as “human shields”—a clear breach of the Geneva Conventions.

“Even more troubling is Cambodia’s use of women and children in propaganda efforts aimed at deceiving the international community and portraying themselves as victims. The evidence is undeniable. It is Cambodia—not Thailand—that is distorting the truth before the world’s eyes,” he said.

Artillery shells in Laos blamed on Cambodia

Winthai also addressed reports of artillery shells landing on Lao territory, where as many as 10 shells were found. “Only Thailand and Cambodia have been engaged in active exchanges of fire in this area. The Thai military has confirmed that no shells were fired in that direction from our side,” he stated.

Given Cambodia’s documented use of inaccurate long-range weapons, including artillery and rockets, Thai authorities believe it is highly likely that the stray shells originated from the Cambodian side.

Thailand reaffirms right to self-defence

The Thai Army reaffirmed its commitment to defending the nation against aggression and protecting its sovereignty using military force only as appropriate and in strict adherence to international law.

“We will continue to act responsibly and proportionately to defend our people and territory,” Winthai said.



