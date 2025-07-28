Border fighting may cost Thailand and Cambodia over 60bn baht in one month

A Thai academic has warned that prolonged border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia could cause economic damage exceeding 60 billion baht if the conflict lasts for at least one month.

Associate Professor Dr Aat Pisanwanich said Thailand would suffer an estimated loss of 45.225 billion baht, while Cambodia could lose 15.337 billion baht, should the border fighting—which erupted on July 24—continue for a month or more.

For Thailand, Aat estimated that: