Thailand, Cambodia launch peace talks in Malaysia to halt deadly border clashes

High-level negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia commenced in Putrajaya on Monday, as both nations seek to establish an immediate ceasefire and bring an end to ongoing hostilities along their disputed border.
The talks were initiated under the mediation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently serving as ASEAN Chair. The meeting aims to ease mounting tensions and promote stability in the conflict-ridden areas near the shared frontier.
Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrived at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the Malaysian Prime Minister, at approximately 2.51pm, followed shortly thereafter by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Both leaders were welcomed personally by Anwar.
Participating in the discussions as co-facilitators were US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan and Chinese Ambassador Ouyang Yujing, reflecting the broader international interest in a peaceful resolution.
In a diplomatic outreach last Friday, Prime Minister Anwar held separate phone conversations with Phumtham and Hun Manet, urging both sides to prioritise an immediate truce and resume meaningful dialogue.
Malaysia has reaffirmed its readiness to assist in resolving the dispute, with Anwar emphasising the importance of ASEAN solidarity and collective responsibility in handling regional conflicts.
Thailand and Cambodia share an 817-kilometre stretch of largely unmarked border, which has long been a source of diplomatic friction. Tensions flared anew on May 28 after a deadly clash between troops near the contested Preah Vihear area that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.
The situation further escalated on July 24, with armed confrontations reported across northern sections of the Cambodian border. Both sides have suffered casualties: Thai authorities report over 20 deaths on their side, while Cambodia has confirmed 13 fatalities, including five of its soldiers.
The fighting has also triggered a humanitarian impact, with thousands of civilians on both sides forced to flee their homes amid the violence.