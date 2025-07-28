Thailand, Cambodia launch peace talks in Malaysia to halt deadly border clashes

High-level negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia commenced in Putrajaya on Monday, as both nations seek to establish an immediate ceasefire and bring an end to ongoing hostilities along their disputed border.

The talks were initiated under the mediation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently serving as ASEAN Chair. The meeting aims to ease mounting tensions and promote stability in the conflict-ridden areas near the shared frontier.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrived at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the Malaysian Prime Minister, at approximately 2.51pm, followed shortly thereafter by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Both leaders were welcomed personally by Anwar.