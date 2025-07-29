18 Cambodian troops surrender in Si Sa Ket border clash

Eighteen Cambodian soldiers surrendered to Thai forces on Tuesday morning after their position inside Thai territory in Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district was overrun, according to Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree.

Winthai said the Second Army Area reported that the troops surrendered at a clash point in the Sam Te area of Kanthalak district.

The surrender followed an incident in which Cambodian troops fired artillery and projectile weapons from a position near the border into Thai territory. In response, the Second Army Area deployed a cavalry battalion taskforce to repel the assault.

The Thai cavalry battalion successfully overran the Cambodian position and encountered 18 soldiers who surrendered without resistance.