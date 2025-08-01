Thailand prepares to repatriate injured Cambodian soldiers

Jirayu Huangsap, Spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation committee announced on Friday (August 1) that the Thai government, by the Immigration Police, Border Patrol Police, and the 2nd Army Area, will repatriate two injured Cambodian soldiers today at 10.30am at the Chong Chom Border Crossing in Surin Province.
Eighteen other Cambodian soldiers are still under investigation, and arrangements for their repatriation to Cambodia will be made in due course.
The Cambodian soldiers in question were part of a group of 20 who crossed into Thai territory in the Sam Tae area of Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province. These soldiers had breached Thailand’s sovereignty and were subsequently detained by the Thai military.
The detained soldiers are receiving care by international law and humanitarian principles, and the two injured soldiers will be sent for medical treatment before their return.
"The Thai government affirms its rightful actions in defending its sovereignty and responding to the breach of its territory," Jirayu stated. "These Cambodian soldiers entered Thai land, and they were detained and provided with necessary care in line with international standards and humanitarian principles. This was not an abduction, as falsely claimed by Cambodia in misleading reports. We call on the Cambodian government to stop spreading daily falsehoods," he added.
Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, Spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that 20 Cambodian soldiers who had been detained in the combat area are being treated according to military procedures and in compliance with the United Nations Charter and the Geneva Conventions. The soldiers are being held as prisoners of war and are receiving care based on international humanitarian standards.
At approximately 10am today, two of the injured soldiers, who are suffering from serious health issues and are mentally unstable, will be repatriated to Cambodia. Under the Geneva Convention, such individuals can be returned due to their medical condition, he said.
Sgt Mom Ritthi sustained a broken arm and a large, infected wound on his right hip. After being captured, he received initial medical treatment.
Acting Sub Lt Ang Ueng, who showed signs of mental distress likely due to stress from the fighting, was assessed by experts. They determined that he would be at risk without family care. Before being sent back, he received initial therapy and was able to care for himself.
Although the return of both soldiers to their homeland is in line with humanitarian principles, both swore an oath not to engage in combat against Thai forces under any circumstances.