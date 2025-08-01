Thailand prepares to repatriate injured Cambodian soldiers

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, Spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that 20 Cambodian soldiers who had been detained in the combat area are being treated according to military procedures and in compliance with the United Nations Charter and the Geneva Conventions. The soldiers are being held as prisoners of war and are receiving care based on international humanitarian standards.

At approximately 10am today, two of the injured soldiers, who are suffering from serious health issues and are mentally unstable, will be repatriated to Cambodia. Under the Geneva Convention, such individuals can be returned due to their medical condition, he said.

Sgt Mom Ritthi sustained a broken arm and a large, infected wound on his right hip. After being captured, he received initial medical treatment.

Acting Sub Lt Ang Ueng, who showed signs of mental distress likely due to stress from the fighting, was assessed by experts. They determined that he would be at risk without family care. Before being sent back, he received initial therapy and was able to care for himself.

Although the return of both soldiers to their homeland is in line with humanitarian principles, both swore an oath not to engage in combat against Thai forces under any circumstances.



