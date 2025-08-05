Cambodia’s reason for abandoning soldiers' bodies on the border

Similarly, Gen Nipat Thonglek, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and former head of the Military Border Affairs Department, provided similar insights.

In addition, the situation surrounding the heavy loss of Cambodian soldiers has led to images circulating among the Cambodian military personnel, which made their way to Thailand.

Some images were also collected along the border. Social media platforms and Cambodian citizens have been widely sharing information about missing soldiers and discussing the high death toll among Cambodian troops.

This issue is particularly sensitive, as Vice Governor of Kampong Thom, Thy Sovantha, was recently dismissed by former Prime Minister Hun Sen for posting that Cambodian soldiers had health issues due to excessive alcohol consumption.

The reason Cambodia abandons its soldiers' bodies on the battlefield without conducting proper rituals is to prevent the spread of news about the heavy casualties, which could undermine Hun Sen's authority.

Pongsakorn assessed the losses, estimating that the troops engaged in the heaviest fighting against Thai forces had likely lost no fewer than 3,000 men.

A key reason for abandoning the bodies is to suppress information about military casualties and prevent the perception of a disadvantageous situation for Cambodia. Hun Sen and his network are actively avoiding public discussion of this matter.