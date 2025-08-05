Cambodia’s reason for abandoning soldiers' bodies on the border

The issue of Cambodian soldiers' bodies being abandoned has gained significant attention, starting with the hidden death toll of the "infantrymen," which led to speculation that the losses could be substantial.
The matter escalated when the strong smell of decomposing bodies along the Thai-Cambodian border, particularly in the areas where clashes occurred, became a major issue.
The situation was so severe that campaigns were launched to collect donations for high-quality face masks, alongside direct protests from the Thai side, fearing potential disease outbreaks.
Lt Gen Pongsakorn Rodchomphu, former Deputy Secretary-General of the National Security Council, explained why the Cambodian army abandoned its soldiers' bodies, stating that it followed a Russian-style military strategy. Cambodia, he said, adhered to the same principle: focus solely on advancing in battle, with no regard for the soldiers' deaths. Once dead, they were simply left behind.
This approach is further supported by a dictatorial political system, where leaders prioritise maintaining power and self-preservation over the well-being of citizens and soldiers.
This strategy, if the war drags on, could place Thailand at a disadvantage, as Cambodia's soldiers can die without consequence, and compensation for their families is minimal.
Similarly, Gen Nipat Thonglek, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and former head of the Military Border Affairs Department, provided similar insights.
In addition, the situation surrounding the heavy loss of Cambodian soldiers has led to images circulating among the Cambodian military personnel, which made their way to Thailand.
Some images were also collected along the border. Social media platforms and Cambodian citizens have been widely sharing information about missing soldiers and discussing the high death toll among Cambodian troops.
This issue is particularly sensitive, as Vice Governor of Kampong Thom, Thy Sovantha, was recently dismissed by former Prime Minister Hun Sen for posting that Cambodian soldiers had health issues due to excessive alcohol consumption.
The reason Cambodia abandons its soldiers' bodies on the battlefield without conducting proper rituals is to prevent the spread of news about the heavy casualties, which could undermine Hun Sen's authority.
Pongsakorn assessed the losses, estimating that the troops engaged in the heaviest fighting against Thai forces had likely lost no fewer than 3,000 men.
A key reason for abandoning the bodies is to suppress information about military casualties and prevent the perception of a disadvantageous situation for Cambodia. Hun Sen and his network are actively avoiding public discussion of this matter.