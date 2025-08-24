Most Thais want ties with Cambodia severed, see border situation still worrying: survey

An opinion survey found that most Thais want to cut ties with Cambodia, viewing it as a bad neighbour, and regard the border situation as still worrying.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents across the country on August 18–19. All respondents were at least 18 years old.

When asked whether they thought the Thai-Cambodian situation was now normal or still worrying, respondents said: