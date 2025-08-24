Most Thais want ties with Cambodia severed, see border situation still worrying: survey

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24, 2025

Most Thais want ties with Cambodia cut, seeing it as a bad neighbour, with the border situation still worrying, a Nida Poll survey has found.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents across the country on August 18–19. All respondents were at least 18 years old.

When asked whether they thought the Thai-Cambodian situation was now normal or still worrying, respondents said:

  • 44.96%: Not normal at all and worrying
  • 29.16%: Normal now but still worrying
  • 23.74%: Situation still quite abnormal
  • 2.14%: Normal now and not worrying

When asked how they viewed Cambodia in the ongoing conflicts, respondents said:

  • 54.12%: A bad neighbour that Thailand should not befriend
  • 29.39%: A neighbour with whom ties can be maintained but not trusted
  • 14.20%: An enemy
  • 1.91%: Still a friendly neighbour
  • 0.38%: No comment

When asked about interference by superpowers in the Thai-Cambodian conflicts, respondents said:

  • 64.73%: Superpowers interfered with the aim of reaping benefits
  • 17.10%: Thailand should reject interference by superpowers
  • 8.85%: Superpowers intervened because they genuinely wanted peace
  • 6.11%: Do not believe superpowers will actually interfere in the conflicts
  • 3.21%: No comment
     
