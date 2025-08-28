US vows ‘no direct role’ in Thai-Cambodia tension, backs ASEAN peace efforts

The United States will not play a direct role but will support ASEAN’s internal mechanisms to bring about peace in the ongoing Thai-Cambodian row, described by some as “the worst” problem the bloc has ever confronted, according to Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

Paparo said US President Donald Trump had taken an immediate interest in the conflict from the start and recognised Thailand’s commitment to peace and Cambodia’s effort to achieve a ceasefire.

He was speaking to selected media on Wednesday during the 27th Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence Conference (CHODs), co-hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province from Tuesday to Thursday.

“The US recognises the leadership of ASEAN, Malaysia’s role, and anything the US will do will be in the form of enabling capability and some sharing of capabilities, but no direct role within the ceasefire,” he said.

All US support, he added, would be focused on mutual respect for the parties involved and for ASEAN’s role in regional security.

