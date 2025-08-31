Phumtham signs order to reappoint ad hoc border committee

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has signed an order to reappoint the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation after the previous order lapsed following Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s removal from office.
Phumtham exercised his authority as acting prime minister under Article 11 (6) and (9) of the Act on Rules for Public Administration of the State, 1991 (2534 BE), to re-establish the ad hoc centre on Saturday.
The original centre was appointed by Paetongtarn on June 17, after a border clash at Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, on May 29. However, her order lapsed after she was removed from office by the Constitutional Court on Friday, requiring a fresh appointment by the acting prime minister.
According to Phumtham’s order, the centre will work to ease border tensions with Cambodia on the principles of good neighbourliness, bilateral dialogue, and peaceful approaches.
The centre is also tasked with disseminating accurate information on the Thai-Cambodian border situation to the public.
The ad hoc centre will be headed by the Deputy Defence Minister and include 27 senior officials, among them:
The order also allows the centre to invite subject-matter experts on a case-by-case basis.
The ad hoc centre will monitor, analyse, and verify developments along the Thai-Cambodian border, and propose appropriate measures to the NSC, the prime minister, or the Cabinet when necessary.
It is authorised to coordinate operations across agencies and to appoint subcommittees to handle specific missions. Once the situation stabilises, the head of the centre must report to the prime minister so that it can be formally dissolved.