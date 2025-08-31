Phumtham signs order to reappoint ad hoc border committee

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has signed an order to reappoint the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation after the previous order lapsed following Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s removal from office.

Phumtham invokes authority under Article 11

Phumtham exercised his authority as acting prime minister under Article 11 (6) and (9) of the Act on Rules for Public Administration of the State, 1991 (2534 BE), to re-establish the ad hoc centre on Saturday.

The original centre was appointed by Paetongtarn on June 17, after a border clash at Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, on May 29. However, her order lapsed after she was removed from office by the Constitutional Court on Friday, requiring a fresh appointment by the acting prime minister.