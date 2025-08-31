Boonsin says Srey Doek has not appeared in public for over a month

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said he could not confirm whether Srey Doek, a close confidant of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, had been killed, but noted that he had not seen the Cambodian military commander for more than a month.
Boonsin pointed out that Srey Doek, deputy commander of the Royal Cambodian Army and commander of its 3rd Support Division, had not appeared in public for over a month.
“I can’t confirm whether he has died because no official report about his death has been received,” Boonsin said.
There have been conflicting reports over Srey Doek’s fate following clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border in July. Thai military sources claimed he was killed during fighting on July 28, but the Cambodian government has denied the reports.
Known as the “warlord of Preah Vihear”, Srey Doek spent much of his career stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border. He previously served as a Khmer Rouge officer before joining the Royal Cambodian Army.
Owing to his extensive experience in the border region, he became a key figure in negotiations with Thai military officials to resolve territorial disputes. In June 2025, he led a Cambodian military delegation in talks with Maj Gen Somphob Paravech, commander of Thailand’s Suranaree Task Force.
Many of Srey Doek’s forces, composed largely of former Khmer Rouge soldiers familiar with the terrain, were heavily relied upon by Hun Sen for operations around Preah Vihear.