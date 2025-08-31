Boonsin says Srey Doek has not appeared in public for over a month

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said he could not confirm whether Srey Doek, a close confidant of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, had been killed, but noted that he had not seen the Cambodian military commander for more than a month.

Boonsin pointed out that Srey Doek, deputy commander of the Royal Cambodian Army and commander of its 3rd Support Division, had not appeared in public for over a month.

“I can’t confirm whether he has died because no official report about his death has been received,” Boonsin said.