Cambodians confront Thai troops at Sa Kaeo border following eviction order

Tension rose at the border in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district when hundreds of Cambodians confronted Thai soldiers along the border's razor wire, holding wooden sticks after the provincial administration ordered the eviction of 170 Cambodian families from the Ban Nong Chan area.

Cambodian villagers were seen gathering at the border at 9:50 AM on Thursday, shortly after Thai authorities posted signs in the Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew communities. The signs informed 170 Cambodian families to return to their homeland or face legal action. The signs were written in Thai, Cambodian, and English under the order of Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Photisat.