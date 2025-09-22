Royal Thai Armed Forces affirm Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Thai territory

The Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters affirmed on Monday that Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district lies within Thai territory, based on the boundary line drawn between boundary posts No. 42 and 43.

Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, said the survey results of the two boundary posts were certified at the Joint Boundary Commission’s (JBC) sixth meeting on June 14, 2025.

Withai explained that although the boundary line between the two posts had not been fully surveyed, the charts showing posts No. 42 and 43 were in accordance with the procès-verbal and the memorandum of understanding of 2000 (BE 2543).