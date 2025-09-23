Retiring Navy chief expects Thai-Cambodian border conflicts to drag on to next year

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Commander-in-Chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit expressed his belief on Tuesday that the Thai-Cambodian border conflicts would likely continue into next year due to delays in bilateral talks.
“It’s likely that the Thai-Cambodian border situation will persist until next year,” Jirapol said. He added that if Cambodia accepted Thailand’s conditions, the conflicts could end soon.
Need for an agreeable resolution
Jirapol emphasised that both sides must find a mutually acceptable agreement to bring the conflicts to a close more quickly. The RTN’s Chanthaburi and Trat Force is responsible for defending the border in these two provinces.
Jirapol expressed regret that he would retire at the end of this month without having resolved the Thai-Cambodian border conflicts. He said he would hand over the responsibilities to his successor, detailing the operation plans, force rotations, and weapon acquisition strategies needed to address the territorial threats posed by Cambodia.
The Chanthaburi and Trat Force will soon hold a regional border committee meeting with its Cambodian counterpart. Jirapol said the outcome would depend on how each side accepted the other’s conditions. The results will be reported to the General Border Committee and the government for further action.
Jirapol stressed the importance of mutual cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia for sustainable peace. He reiterated that the government must lead efforts to solve the border conflicts and set policies for the military to follow. The military, he said, should be a last resort, as the government still had other means of pressuring Cambodia.
He added that since both countries are currently in a ceasefire, it would be better to use diplomatic tools rather than military force to resolve the conflict. Jirapol warned that if Thailand resorted to military action, foreign intervention could occur.
“This is the principle of politics leading the military, which is followed by all other countries,” Jirapol concluded.