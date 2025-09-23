Retiring Navy chief expects Thai-Cambodian border conflicts to drag on to next year

Border situation expected to continue into 2026

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Commander-in-Chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit expressed his belief on Tuesday that the Thai-Cambodian border conflicts would likely continue into next year due to delays in bilateral talks.

“It’s likely that the Thai-Cambodian border situation will persist until next year,” Jirapol said. He added that if Cambodia accepted Thailand’s conditions, the conflicts could end soon.

Need for an agreeable resolution

Jirapol emphasised that both sides must find a mutually acceptable agreement to bring the conflicts to a close more quickly. The RTN’s Chanthaburi and Trat Force is responsible for defending the border in these two provinces.