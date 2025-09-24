RBC meetings postponed due to lack of progress and personnel reshuffle

Surawit explained that key issues, such as crackdowns on scammers in Cambodia and mine clearance, had not made significant progress to warrant further discussion in the next RBC meeting. He added that without clear information and sufficient progress, holding an RBC meeting would be a waste of time.

The next RBC meeting may be held before October 10, when the General Border Committee (GBC) is scheduled to meet.

Border defence and ongoing conflicts

On the issue of border defence and the ongoing conflicts, Winthai stated that the Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief had instructed regional armies to take good care of their troops, as the border conflicts with Cambodia could continue for an extended period.

Winthai also noted that the Second Army Area commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, had instructed his troops to shoot on sight at Cambodian forces intruding into Thai territory.

Gunfire incident at Phu Phi pass

Regarding the recent incident of gunfire heard at Phu Phi pass in Si Sa Ket, Winthai clarified that Cambodia had explained the firing as accidental, not deliberate. However, Winthai speculated that the firing could have been a test of Thai readiness to respond.

He confirmed that the Second Army Area was closely monitoring the incident, as such actions could be deemed provocative. The Second Army Area had also observed continued troop mobilization by Cambodia at the border.

