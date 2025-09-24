RBC meetings postponed due to lack of progress and personnel reshuffle

The Royal Thai Army announced that the regional border committee (RBC) meetings between the First Army Area and Second Army Area with their Cambodian counterparts had been postponed due to a lack of progress, insufficient information, and the reshuffling of personnel in charge.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, RTA spokesman, stated that the First Army Area had to postpone its RBC meeting with its Cambodian counterpart because the commander of the First Army Area would be replaced on October 1. The new commander would need to study the issue from his predecessor before proceeding.
Additionally, the situation at the border areas under the First Army Area’s responsibility had not yet been brought under control in accordance with the ceasefire conditions. For instance, Cambodia continued to use civilians to provoke Thai troops at the border in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.
Winthai added that the RBC meeting between the Second Army Area and its Cambodian counterpart also had to be postponed due to a lack of clarity on discussion topics. He further noted that Cambodia had distorted information, which had negatively impacted the atmosphere of the talks.
Meanwhile, Maj Gen Surawit Daenchan, the chief of staff for the First Army Area, stated that the RBC meeting between the First Army Area and Cambodia’s Military Region 5 would be postponed from September 25-27 to next month due to a lack of progress on discussion topics.
Surawit explained that key issues, such as crackdowns on scammers in Cambodia and mine clearance, had not made significant progress to warrant further discussion in the next RBC meeting. He added that without clear information and sufficient progress, holding an RBC meeting would be a waste of time.
The next RBC meeting may be held before October 10, when the General Border Committee (GBC) is scheduled to meet.
On the issue of border defence and the ongoing conflicts, Winthai stated that the Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief had instructed regional armies to take good care of their troops, as the border conflicts with Cambodia could continue for an extended period.
Winthai also noted that the Second Army Area commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, had instructed his troops to shoot on sight at Cambodian forces intruding into Thai territory.
Regarding the recent incident of gunfire heard at Phu Phi pass in Si Sa Ket, Winthai clarified that Cambodia had explained the firing as accidental, not deliberate. However, Winthai speculated that the firing could have been a test of Thai readiness to respond.
He confirmed that the Second Army Area was closely monitoring the incident, as such actions could be deemed provocative. The Second Army Area had also observed continued troop mobilization by Cambodia at the border.