Army says 1st and 2nd Army Areas ready to counter Cambodia but with caution

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said on Tuesday (September 30) that the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border remains tense, with Cambodian forces maintaining readiness in key areas and repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement.
He noted that such violations include the laying of landmines, provocative use of weapons, shows of force, and drone reconnaissance flights. All of these actions, he said, are designed to provoke a Thai military response, which Cambodia could then use as staged evidence to mislead the public, portraying itself as the victim while framing Thailand as the aggressor and ceasefire violator.
Winthai added that the ultimate goal of creating such incidents is to exploit them on the international stage, damaging Thailand’s image. The Thai Army must therefore exercise extreme caution in its military responses to avoid being drawn into manipulation. He stressed that defending sovereignty cannot rely solely on military measures but must integrate political, diplomatic and clear, systematic communication strategies, both domestically and internationally.
He emphasised that the Army has been coordinating closely at the executive and operational levels with relevant agencies and local communities to ensure effective action consistent with international standards. Observers would see, he said, that Cambodia has shifted to a strategy of communication warfare, portraying itself as a victim, which Thailand must counter with facts and accurate information.
He reassured the public that the First and Second Army Areas continue to maintain the highest level of readiness, both in frontline military operations and in safeguarding civilians in the rear. Military and administrative authorities are prepared to act immediately if any abnormal developments occur.
He concluded by urging the public not to be swayed by calls for immediate military action based on manipulative information. “At this stage, every operation must be carefully considered from all dimensions. If action is taken prematurely, in conditions not yet favourable, it may adversely affect the eventual outcome once the situation ends,” he warned.