Army says 1st and 2nd Army Areas ready to counter Cambodia but with caution

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said on Tuesday (September 30) that the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border remains tense, with Cambodian forces maintaining readiness in key areas and repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement.

He noted that such violations include the laying of landmines, provocative use of weapons, shows of force, and drone reconnaissance flights. All of these actions, he said, are designed to provoke a Thai military response, which Cambodia could then use as staged evidence to mislead the public, portraying itself as the victim while framing Thailand as the aggressor and ceasefire violator.