Navy taskforce builds 15-km road along Chanthaburi border

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

Thai Navy taskforce builds 15-km border road in Chanthaburi for patrols, uncovers and disposes of explosives from past Cambodian attacks.

The Royal Thai Navy’s Chanthaburi Taskforce has constructed nearly 15 kilometres of road along the Thai-Cambodian border to support logistics and border patrol operations, the unit announced on Tuesday.

The taskforce said the project, launched on September 15, aims to prevent intrusions following recent border conflicts. About four kilometres of road still remain to be cut.

According to the taskforce, progress has been made as follows:

  • September 15: Establishment of an operations centre
  • September 16: Cutting 2.7 km of road
  • September 17: Cutting a further 2.7 km
  • September 18: Building 3 km of road
  • September 19: Building 900 metres
  • September 20: Building 500 metres
  • September 21: Building 400 metres
  • September 22: Building 800 metres
  • September 23: Building 900 metres
  • September 24: Building 500 metres
  • September 25: Building 500 metres
  • September 26: Building 900 metres
  • September 27: Building 300 metres
  • September 28: Building 900 metres

During construction, the taskforce uncovered and defused remnants of explosives believed to be from past Cambodian attacks. These included:

  • A rear section of a grenade fired from an AK-47 rifle
  • 58 rounds of 75-mm recoilless rifle shells
  • 9 anti-personnel landmines
  • One 120-mm artillery shell
  • One anti-tank landmine
  • Four 81-mm mortar shells
  • Five PG2 explosive charges

The explosives were rendered safe and transferred for proper disposal, the taskforce said.
