Navy taskforce builds 15-km road along Chanthaburi border

The Royal Thai Navy’s Chanthaburi Taskforce has constructed nearly 15 kilometres of road along the Thai-Cambodian border to support logistics and border patrol operations, the unit announced on Tuesday.
The taskforce said the project, launched on September 15, aims to prevent intrusions following recent border conflicts. About four kilometres of road still remain to be cut.
According to the taskforce, progress has been made as follows:
During construction, the taskforce uncovered and defused remnants of explosives believed to be from past Cambodian attacks. These included:
The explosives were rendered safe and transferred for proper disposal, the taskforce said.