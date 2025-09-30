51 Cambodians arrested for allegedly sneaking into Sa Kaeo

Thai authorities arrested 51 Cambodians on Monday night after a drone equipped with heat-detection sensors spotted them near Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.

The drone, donated by social activist Kannathat Pongpaibulwet, also known as “Kan the Super Power”, detected body heat during its patrol and zoomed in to reveal a group hiding in a sugarcane plantation. Troops were then dispatched to round them up.

Kannathat later wrote on his Facebook page that he was concerned the group could include spies for the Cambodian military, or others attempting to enter Bangkok illegally for work.