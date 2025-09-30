45 Cambodians arrested for sneaking across Chanthaburi border

Thai authorities arrested 45 Cambodians on Tuesday morning for allegedly crossing the border illegally in Chanthaburi in search of jobs.

Three Thai nationals were also arrested for allegedly guiding the group through a natural trail in Ban Laem Yai village, Tambon Thepnimitr, Pong Nam Ron district.

Acting on a tip-off, troops from the Royal Thai Navy’s Chanthaburi-Trat taskforce, together with Chanthaburi immigration police, intercepted the group near Ton Madua Pass. The arrests included 27 men and 18 women.

The Thai suspects were identified as Harn Ratanaphan, 43, Den Luandee, 32, and Mongkolchai Plaengsome, 26 — all residents of Pong Nam Ron district. They reportedly confessed to being paid by a Cambodian woman at a rate of 250 baht per head to smuggle the migrants.