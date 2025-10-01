Cabinet mulls longer Thai-Malaysian border hours to boost trade

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced on Tuesday (September 30) that the Cabinet, in its first meeting following the policy statement to Parliament, approved an Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) request to extend the designation of security risk areas in the three southern border provinces.

He added that during the meeting, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports raised concerns received from communities along the Thai-Malaysian border, particularly regarding requests to extend border checkpoint operating hours, opening earlier and closing later.