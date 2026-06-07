NIDA Poll puts Chadchart well ahead in Bangkok governor race

When the trend among Bangkok residents in choosing the Bangkok governor was considered by the Bangkok administrative district group, the findings were as follows:

North Bangkok group

Rank 1: 70.56% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).

Rank 2: 9.39% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).

Rank 3: 9.14% said they were still unsure.

Rank 4: 4.06% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).

Rank 5: 3.80% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).

Central Bangkok group

Rank 1: 64.60% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).

Rank 2: 11.00% said they were still unsure.

Rank 3: 9.09% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).

Rank 4: 8.61% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).

Rank 5: 2.87% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).

East Bangkok group

Rank 1: 70.53% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).

Rank 2: 10.16% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).

Rank 3: 8.33% said they were still unsure.

Rank 4: 6.29% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).

Rank 5: 2.85% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).

South Bangkok group

Rank 1: 62.99% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).

Rank 2: 10.99% said they were still unsure.

Rank 3: 9.52% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).

Rank 4: 8.06% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).

Rank 5: 4.03% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).

North Thonburi group

Rank 1: 63.77% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).

Rank 2: 10.51% said they were still unsure.

Rank 3: 7.25% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).

Rank 4: 6.52% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).

Rank 5: 2.89% said ML Kornkasiwat Kasemsri (independent).

South Thonburi group

Rank 1: 66.85% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).

Rank 2: 12.64% said they were still unsure.

Rank 3: 9.27% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).

Rank 4: 5.90% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).

Rank 5: 2.25% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).

The trend among Bangkok residents in choosing BMC members was as follows:

Rank 1: 29.10% said independent.

Rank 2: 26.50% said People’s Party.

Rank 3: 18.35% said they were still undecided.

Rank 4: 11.50% said Democrat Party.

Rank 5: 6.05% said Pheu Thai Life Longtua (Pheu Thai Life's Perfect Fit) and Team Khon Tham Ngan (The Working Team), in equal proportions.

Rank 6: 1.15% said they would tick the box “do not wish to vote (Vote No)”.

Another 1.30% chose others, including Better Bangkok Team, Economic Party and those who would not exercise their voting right (No Vote).

When the trend among Bangkok residents in choosing BMC members was considered by the Bangkok administrative district group, the findings were as follows:

North Bangkok group: Rank 1, 38.32%, independent; rank 2, 26.14%, People’s Party; rank 3, 17.26%, still undecided; rank 4, 8.63%, Democrat Party; and rank 5, 5.58%, Pheu Thai Life Longtua.

Central Bangkok group: Rank 1, 30.62%, independent; rank 2, 28.23%, People’s Party; rank 3, 15.80%, still undecided; rank 4, 11.96%, Democrat Party; and rank 5, 4.78%, Pheu Thai Life Longtua and Team Khon Tham Ngan, in equal proportions.

East Bangkok group: Rank 1, 30.69%, independent; rank 2, 27.44%, People’s Party; rank 3, 18.29%, still undecided; rank 4, 11.79%, Democrat Party; and rank 5, 6.30%, Pheu Thai Life Longtua.

South Bangkok group: Rank 1, 31.87%, independent; rank 2, 23.44%, People’s Party; rank 3, 16.48%, still undecided and Democrat Party, in equal proportions; rank 4, 7.70%, Team Khon Tham Ngan; and rank 5, 1.83%, Pheu Thai Life Longtua.

North Thonburi group: Rank 1, 24.64%, People’s Party; rank 2, 22.46%, still undecided; rank 3, 17.75%, independent; rank 4, 15.22%, Democrat Party; and rank 5, 9.06%, Pheu Thai Life Longtua.

South Thonburi group: Rank 1, 28.37%, People’s Party; rank 2, 22.47%, independent; rank 3, 19.38%, still undecided; rank 4, 13.49%, Team Khon Tham Ngan; and rank 5, 7.87%, Pheu Thai Life Longtua.

In terms of the general characteristics of the sample, all respondents had Bangkok as their registered domicile. Of the sample, 45.50% were male and 54.50% were female. By age, 10.70% were aged 18-25, 16.90% were aged 26-35, 17.55% were aged 36-45, 25.60% were aged 46-59, and 29.25% were aged 60 and over. By religion, 94.30% were Buddhist, 4.40% Muslim, and 1.30% Christian or followers of other religions.

Of the sample, 44.20% were single, 52.85% married, and 2.95% widowed, divorced or separated. By education, 0.30% had no education, 9.25% had completed primary education, 26.60% secondary education or equivalent, 7.45% a diploma or equivalent, 45.70% a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and 10.70% higher than a bachelor’s degree.

By occupation, 8.15% were civil servants, state employees or state enterprise employees; 30.20% were private-sector employees; 25.35% were business owners or self-employed; 0.15% were farmers or fishery workers; 8.65% were general employees or labourers; 22.50% were homemakers, retired or unemployed; and 5.00% were pupils or students.

By income, 22.00% had no income; 0.35% had average monthly income of no more than THB5,000; 4.55% had THB5,001-10,000; 28.60% had THB10,001-20,000; 15.10% had THB20,001-30,000; 7.90% had THB30,001-40,000; 5.65% had THB40,001-50,000; 4.15% had THB50,001-60,000; 0.60% had THB60,001-70,000 and THB70,001-80,000, in equal proportions; 2.55% had THB80,001 or more; and 7.95% did not state their income.