NIDA Poll puts Chadchart well ahead in Bangkok governor race

The National Institute of Development Administration’s NIDA Poll released the results of a survey titled “First stretch of the 2026 Bangkok governor election” on Sunday (June 7, 2026).
Conducted from Tuesday (June 2, 2026) to Thursday (June 4, 2026), the survey questioned 2,000 eligible Bangkok voters aged 18 and over across all 50 districts, covering respondents from all levels of education, occupation and income.
It focused on voting trends for the Bangkok governor and the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) members.
The survey used probability sampling from the NIDA Poll’s Master Sample database, with multi-stage sampling.
Data were collected through telephone interviews, with a margin of error of no more than 0.05 at a confidence level of 97.0%.
The survey found the following when respondents were asked about their voting preferences.
The trend among Bangkok residents in choosing the Bangkok governor was as follows:
Rank 1: 67.30% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).
Rank 2: 10.20% said they were still unsure.
Rank 3: 8.20% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).
Rank 4: 7.30% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).
Rank 5: 3.10% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).
Rank 6: 1.55% said ML Kornkasiwat Kasemsri (independent).
Rank 7: 1.05% said they would tick the box “do not wish to vote (Vote No)”.
Another 1.30% chose others, including Phasaphong Chaiwiriyawanich (independent), Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavej (Economic Party), Lalana Mongkolhasdin (independent), Somchai Charoenworakiat (independent), Prateep Watcharachokkasem (independent), Srirat Changpetch (independent), and those who would not exercise their voting right (No Vote).
When the trend among Bangkok residents in choosing the Bangkok governor was considered by the Bangkok administrative district group, the findings were as follows:
Rank 1: 70.56% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).
Rank 2: 9.39% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).
Rank 3: 9.14% said they were still unsure.
Rank 4: 4.06% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).
Rank 5: 3.80% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).
Rank 1: 64.60% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).
Rank 2: 11.00% said they were still unsure.
Rank 3: 9.09% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).
Rank 4: 8.61% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).
Rank 5: 2.87% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).
Rank 1: 70.53% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).
Rank 2: 10.16% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).
Rank 3: 8.33% said they were still unsure.
Rank 4: 6.29% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).
Rank 5: 2.85% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).
Rank 1: 62.99% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).
Rank 2: 10.99% said they were still unsure.
Rank 3: 9.52% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).
Rank 4: 8.06% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).
Rank 5: 4.03% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).
Rank 1: 63.77% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).
Rank 2: 10.51% said they were still unsure.
Rank 3: 7.25% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).
Rank 4: 6.52% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).
Rank 5: 2.89% said ML Kornkasiwat Kasemsri (independent).
Rank 1: 66.85% said Chadchart Sittipunt (independent).
Rank 2: 12.64% said they were still unsure.
Rank 3: 9.27% said Chaiwat Sathawornwichit (People’s Party).
Rank 4: 5.90% said Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasook (independent).
Rank 5: 2.25% said Anucha Burapachaisri (Democrat Party).
The trend among Bangkok residents in choosing BMC members was as follows:
Rank 1: 29.10% said independent.
Rank 2: 26.50% said People’s Party.
Rank 3: 18.35% said they were still undecided.
Rank 4: 11.50% said Democrat Party.
Rank 5: 6.05% said Pheu Thai Life Longtua (Pheu Thai Life's Perfect Fit) and Team Khon Tham Ngan (The Working Team), in equal proportions.
Rank 6: 1.15% said they would tick the box “do not wish to vote (Vote No)”.
Another 1.30% chose others, including Better Bangkok Team, Economic Party and those who would not exercise their voting right (No Vote).
When the trend among Bangkok residents in choosing BMC members was considered by the Bangkok administrative district group, the findings were as follows:
In terms of the general characteristics of the sample, all respondents had Bangkok as their registered domicile. Of the sample, 45.50% were male and 54.50% were female. By age, 10.70% were aged 18-25, 16.90% were aged 26-35, 17.55% were aged 36-45, 25.60% were aged 46-59, and 29.25% were aged 60 and over. By religion, 94.30% were Buddhist, 4.40% Muslim, and 1.30% Christian or followers of other religions.
Of the sample, 44.20% were single, 52.85% married, and 2.95% widowed, divorced or separated. By education, 0.30% had no education, 9.25% had completed primary education, 26.60% secondary education or equivalent, 7.45% a diploma or equivalent, 45.70% a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and 10.70% higher than a bachelor’s degree.
By occupation, 8.15% were civil servants, state employees or state enterprise employees; 30.20% were private-sector employees; 25.35% were business owners or self-employed; 0.15% were farmers or fishery workers; 8.65% were general employees or labourers; 22.50% were homemakers, retired or unemployed; and 5.00% were pupils or students.
By income, 22.00% had no income; 0.35% had average monthly income of no more than THB5,000; 4.55% had THB5,001-10,000; 28.60% had THB10,001-20,000; 15.10% had THB20,001-30,000; 7.90% had THB30,001-40,000; 5.65% had THB40,001-50,000; 4.15% had THB50,001-60,000; 0.60% had THB60,001-70,000 and THB70,001-80,000, in equal proportions; 2.55% had THB80,001 or more; and 7.95% did not state their income.