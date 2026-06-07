Thailand set for Czech Republic clash in Nanjing VNL week one

SUNDAY, JUNE 07, 2026
Thailand set for Czech Republic clash in Nanjing VNL week one

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team meet the Czech Republic at 10.30am after three losses in the opening week of VNL 2026 in Nanjing.

  • Thailand's women's volleyball team will face the Czech Republic in their final match of the first week of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026.
  • The match is the week-one finale for Thailand and is being held in Nanjing, China.
  • The game is scheduled for 10.30am on Sunday, June 7, 2026.
  • This match follows Thailand's previous losses in the tournament to Serbia, China, and Belgium.

The first week of the women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) is taking place in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, the People’s Republic of China, from Wednesday (June 3, 2026) to Sunday (June 7, 2026).

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team have opened the first round against strong teams from around the world, including hosts China, as well as three European sides: Serbia, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Thailand lost their first game 0-3 to Serbia. In their second match, they were beaten 2-3 by China, earning one point, before most recently losing 2-3 to Belgium.

Thailand are due to face the Czech Republic at 10.30am on Sunday (June 7, 2026), with fans able to follow and cheer them on via Monomax.

Live broadcast schedule for Thailand women’s VNL 2026, week one

Sunday (June 7, 2026)

10.30am: Thailand v Czech Republic (live on Monomax)

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