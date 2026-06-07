World Bank urges Thailand to reform business laws before B-READY

The World Bank has urged Thailand to accelerate reforms to key labour and business laws and regulations ahead of the 2026 Business Ready (B-READY) assessment, highlighting several areas where improvements are needed to meet international standards.

A source at the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC) said the agency had recently held bilateral technical discussions with World Bank experts. More than 150 representatives from relevant agencies joined the session to hear explanations and raise questions about the methodology to be used in Thailand’s B-READY assessment this year.

The discussions identified several areas where Thailand should move quickly to improve its laws and regulations. One key issue was labour protection, including the need for annual leave to be established by law as a right of no fewer than 15 working days, excluding sick leave and public holidays.

The meeting also discussed protections against discrimination, violence, harassment and bullying in the workplace. These protections, World Bank experts noted, should be supported by legally enforceable complaint mechanisms or internal organisational measures.