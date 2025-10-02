44 Cambodians arrested for sneaking across Sa Kaeo border

Thai troops and border patrol police on Thursday morning arrested 44 Cambodians for allegedly sneaking across the Sa Kaeo border in search of jobs in Thailand.

Troops from the Burapha Taskforce and police from the Sa Kaeo border patrol taskforce arrested the group at Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district at 7.40 am.

The detainees comprised 26 men, 16 women, and two boys aged 14. They were caught using a natural trail between checkpoints Nos. 41 and 42.