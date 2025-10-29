Phase 1 of weapon withdrawal starts with rocket removal on Nov 1

The secretaries of the regional border committee (RBC) between the Second Army Area and its Cambodian counterpart have agreed to begin the first phase of heavy weapon withdrawal on November 1, starting with the removal of multiple rockets.
The RBC secretaries’ meeting, held on Wednesday, saw both sides agree to begin the withdrawal of multiple rockets from the Thai-Cambodian border at 00:00am on November 1.
The meeting was convened to discuss an action plan to implement the resolution from the second special meeting of the General Border Committee, which agreed to withdraw troops and heavy weapons from the border.
The secretarial meeting was led by Pol Maj Gen Kampanat Waphansu, chief of staff of the Second Army Area, and his Cambodian counterpart.
The two sides agreed on an action plan divided into three phases:
The two sides' secretaries signed a memorandum of discussion on Wednesday. Later, the RBC chairs from both sides will sign the minutes of the meeting at the Chong Chom-O’Smach border crossing at 2:00pm on Friday.
Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Area, and his counterpart from Cambodia’s Fourth Military Region will sign the minutes of the meeting on that day.
On November 15, the RBC will hold a meeting to review the operations of Phase 1 and discuss any issues or obstacles that may arise, ensuring they can be addressed before Phases 2 and 3.