Phase 1 of weapon withdrawal starts with rocket removal on Nov 1

The secretaries of the regional border committee (RBC) between the Second Army Area and its Cambodian counterpart have agreed to begin the first phase of heavy weapon withdrawal on November 1, starting with the removal of multiple rockets.

The meeting was convened to discuss an action plan to implement the resolution from the second special meeting of the General Border Committee, which agreed to withdraw troops and heavy weapons from the border.