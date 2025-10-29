Special House panel completes MOU43 study, remains inconclusive on cancellation

Piyarat also mentioned that much of the information obtained during the study of MOU43 was sensitive, relating to national security and border demarcation. Some officials who testified to the panel requested closed-door sessions without tape recording.

Confidentiality and Public Communication

Due to the sensitive nature of some of the information, Piyarat stated that the panel faced limitations in sharing details with the public. He emphasized that disclosing certain issues might lead to a loss of public interest.

When asked whether the panel would recommend holding a national referendum on the two MOUs, Piyarat stated that the committee would consider the matter after completing the study of MOU44. The panel may also need to specify how to communicate with the public to prevent misunderstandings on sensitive national issues.

Joint Declaration and Tensions

Piyarat highlighted that the signing of a joint declaration on peace-building by the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur had helped ease tensions, paving the way for more constructive negotiations between the two nations.

The panel, according to Piyarat, has ensured that all sides have been heard comprehensively to ensure that the final study report is accurate and prudent. Testimonies have been gathered from representatives of the armed forces, the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, and the Royal Thai Survey Department.

