Special House panel completes MOU43 study, remains inconclusive on cancellation

A special House committee has completed its study of the Thai-Cambodian memorandum of understanding (MOU43) on land border demarcation, signed in 2000. However, it remains inconclusive on whether to recommend its cancellation, according to the committee's spokesman on Wednesday.
Piyarat Chongthep, People’s Party MP and spokesman for the ad hoc House committee, explained that the panel found no evidence that MOU43 specified the use of a 1:200,000 ratio map for border demarcation, as was previously feared by Thai society.
He stated that the MOU43 was simply an open framework for negotiations regarding border demarcation. The demarcation process could use data from other sources, including auto maps and other information.
As a result, Piyarat noted, it would be difficult to abrogate the entire MOU43, and doing so could negatively impact bilateral relations.
Currently, the committee members remain divided on whether to seek amendments or to fully abrogate the MOU43. The panel is in the process of preparing a report on its findings, which will be presented to the House for deliberation and a vote on further action. The report is expected to be completed by early December.
Following the completion of the MOU43 report, the special House panel will begin studying MOU44, the memorandum of understanding on maritime disputes, which was signed in 2001.
Piyarat also mentioned that much of the information obtained during the study of MOU43 was sensitive, relating to national security and border demarcation. Some officials who testified to the panel requested closed-door sessions without tape recording.
Due to the sensitive nature of some of the information, Piyarat stated that the panel faced limitations in sharing details with the public. He emphasized that disclosing certain issues might lead to a loss of public interest.
When asked whether the panel would recommend holding a national referendum on the two MOUs, Piyarat stated that the committee would consider the matter after completing the study of MOU44. The panel may also need to specify how to communicate with the public to prevent misunderstandings on sensitive national issues.
Piyarat highlighted that the signing of a joint declaration on peace-building by the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur had helped ease tensions, paving the way for more constructive negotiations between the two nations.
The panel, according to Piyarat, has ensured that all sides have been heard comprehensively to ensure that the final study report is accurate and prudent. Testimonies have been gathered from representatives of the armed forces, the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, and the Royal Thai Survey Department.