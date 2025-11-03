RTA assures public heavy weapons can be mobilised in time if clashes occur again

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Monday allayed public concerns that it would be unable to redeploy heavy weapons, including tanks and artillery, in time to defend the border should Cambodia breach the peace accord.

Army ready to redeploy if peace violated

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the army would be able to move its heavy weapons back to the border swiftly if Cambodia were found to violate the weapon pullout agreement.

Many members of the public had expressed concern that the army might not be able to defend the frontier in time, as some tanks and heavy weaponry had been returned to barracks as far away as Lop Buri, well distant from the Thai–Cambodian border.