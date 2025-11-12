CIB commando team hands over She Zhijiang to Chinese police

Thailand on Wednesday extradited She Zhijiang, a Chinese-Cambodian national, to face charges of establishing and operating illegal online casinos.
A commando unit from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) took She from Bangkok Remand Prison to a detention facility at Suvarnabhumi Police Station before handing him over to Chinese authorities.
The extradition followed a ruling by the Appeal Court on Monday, which upheld the lower court’s decision ordering She’s extradition to China within 90 days from the date the ruling became final.
She is accused of directing the establishment and management of more than 239 casino websites, with a total cash flow exceeding 2.77 trillion yuan (around 12.6 trillion baht). He was also reportedly involved in developing the Asia Pacific New City project in Myanmar’s Shwe Kokko Special Economic Zone, which hosted two casino complexes targeting Chinese gamblers.
In August 2022, the Chinese government formally requested She’s provisional arrest under Thailand’s Extradition Act B.E. 2551 (2008). The Office of the Attorney-General, acting as Thailand’s central authority for extradition, approved the request and coordinated with the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Royal Thai Police, leading to She’s arrest later that month.