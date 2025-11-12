CIB commando team hands over She Zhijiang to Chinese police

Thailand on Wednesday extradited She Zhijiang, a Chinese-Cambodian national, to face charges of establishing and operating illegal online casinos.

A commando unit from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) took She from Bangkok Remand Prison to a detention facility at Suvarnabhumi Police Station before handing him over to Chinese authorities.

The extradition followed a ruling by the Appeal Court on Monday, which upheld the lower court’s decision ordering She’s extradition to China within 90 days from the date the ruling became final.