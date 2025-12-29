Another Thai soldier injured by landmine on Monday

The Royal Thai Army issued an urgent announcement on Monday that another Thai soldier was seriously injured after stepping on a landmine in the Sattasoam border area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket.

The army’s “Army Updating News” Facebook page posted at 11.04am that the soldier was injured while clearing landmines in the Sattasoam area.

“Sattasoam again! A Thai soldier stepped on a landmine while being deployed to clear the area. [More details will be announced later.]