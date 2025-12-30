Burapha Force lifts Sa Kaeo curfew; flag raised at Ban Nong Chan

The Burapha Force under the First Army Area Command on Tuesday lifted the curfew it had imposed on four Sa Kaeo border districts with immediate effect, while Thai troops raised the national flag at Ban Nong Chan, an area previously occupied by Cambodian encroachers.

The Burapha Force said threats to people’s lives and property from outside the country had receded and were now under control, prompting the decision to lift the curfew to minimise disruption to daily life. It said lifting the restriction would also support the economy and tourism.

On December 10, the Burapha Force imposed a curfew in Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Klong Had districts, prohibiting people from leaving their homes between 7pm and 5am the following day.